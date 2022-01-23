Sunday, January 23, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Delhi govt to conduct survey on COVID's impact on children
Live now

Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Delhi govt to conduct survey on COVID's impact on children

India reported a total of 10,050 Omicron cases on January 22. There was also an increase of 3.69% cases since Friday. 

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 23, 2022 6:49 IST
Omicron variant LIVE Updates, Omicron cases in India, Omicron death toll India, Omicron covid19, Omi
Image Source : PTI.

Students get inoculated against Covid during a vaccination drive for teenagers in the 15-18 years age group, at Lower Parel, in Mumbai on Jan 22, 2022. 

 

Omicron variant LIVE Updates: To understand the impact of Covid-19 on the children, the Delhi government has decided to conduct a survey on the basis of which the Happiness Curriculum will be updated. Updating the Happiness Curriculum will help in taking care of mental and emotional well-being of school-going children as being away from schools for a long time leading to mental stress and fear among them. Deputy Chief Minister Shri Manish Sisodia gave instructions to the concerned officials, the Delhi government said in a release. "This is for the first time that such a survey is being conducted. Along with children, the study will also focus on analysing the changes in parenting style, psychological and emotional state of parents, as children have spent most of their time during lockdown with them, in the past two years." "Along with students and parents, teachers have also seen many changes in their routine and teaching styles. This survey will analyse this aspect too. Since "Happiness" is a holistic process, it is important to understand the mental state of each and every person in students' lives," it added. Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said that the last two years have been really tough and very stressful for the school children. Due to school closure students have been confined to home, which is leading to a situation of fear and stress among students. It is very important to understand their mental state, to bring them back to the normal situation. "With the help of this study and help from experts, we will modify the Happiness curriculum by introducing new chapters, stories and activities, so that students can learn to be stress-free in challenging situations like pandemic," it added. Meanwhile, India reported a total of 10,050 Omicron cases on January 21. There was also an increase of 3.69% cases since January 21 (Friday) so far. 

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Omicron variant UPDATES |

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 23, 2022 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Japan confirms over 50,000 daily Covid cases, new record for 5th day

    Japan confirmed 54,576 daily Covid-19 cases, setting a new record for the fifth day in a row, according to a tally based on data collected from local governments. Tokyo reported 11,227 new cases on Saturday, eclipsing the previous record of 9,699 logged on Friday, while Osaka Prefecture in western Japan confirmed a fresh high of 7,375 cases. The nationwide tally surpassed the previous record high of 49,854 reported on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged the public to be mindful of the transmissibility of the virus and pledged to make all efforts to curb its further spread. Since the first case of the Omicron variant was confirmed in the country on November 30, the number of infections increased 100 times in three weeks. Amid surging cases across the country and concerns over the strain on the medical system, the Japanese government has already placed the first batch of 16 prefectures under a quasi-state of emergency, and then added Tokyo and 12 other prefectures to the measure on Friday. The quasi-state of emergency allows governors to ask restaurants and bars to end operation early and stop or limit the serving of alcohol. As Japan's cumulative total of Covid-19 cases recently exceeded 2 million, many parts of the country have been struggling with what was considered as the "sixth wave" of infections, and several more prefectures have officially sought or are preparing to make quasi-state of emergency requests to the central government.

  • Jan 23, 2022 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Canada's COVID cases surpass 2.9 million

    Canada confirmed 13,555 new COVID-19 cases Saturday afternoon, elevating its national caseload to 2,905,560 with 32,502 deaths, CTV reported.Ontario, the most populous province, reported 6,473 new cases with 47 additional deaths while Quebec, another populous province, announced 5,547 new cases with 68 new deaths. Both provinces reported a drop in COVID-19-related hospitalizations but a jump in the number of patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU) on Saturday.

  • Jan 23, 2022 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Canada's COVID cases surpass 2.9 million

    Canada confirmed 13,555 new COVID-19 cases Saturday afternoon, elevating its national caseload to 2,905,560 with 32,502 deaths, CTV reported.Ontario, the most populous province, reported 6,473 new cases with 47 additional deaths while Quebec, another populous province, announced 5,547 new cases with 68 new deaths. Both provinces reported a drop in COVID-19-related hospitalizations but a jump in the number of patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU) on Saturday.

  • Jan 23, 2022 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Authorities re-introduced Odd-Even vehicle rationing scheme in 3 districts amid surge in COVID infections

    Nepal: Amid a surge in COVID infections, authorities re-introduced the Odd-Even vehicle rationing scheme in three districts- Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, and Lalitpur- of the Kathmandu Valley from Saturday.

  • Jan 23, 2022 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    J&K records 6,568 new COVID cases

    Jammu and Kashmir reported 6,568 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Saturday. According to the health bulletin, there are 2,330 recoveries.There are 39,113 active cases in the Union Territory.

  • Jan 23, 2022 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Delhi government to conduct survey on COVID's impact on children

    To understand the impact of Covid-19 on the children, the Delhi government has decided to conduct a survey on the basis of which the Happiness Curriculum will be updated. Updating the Happiness Curriculum will help in taking care of mental and emotional well-being of school-going children as being away from schools for a long time leading to mental stress and fear among them. Deputy Chief Minister Shri Manish Sisodia gave instructions to the concerned officials, the Delhi government said in a release. 

  • Jan 23, 2022 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Algeria reports record 2,211 daily Covid cases

    Algeria registered a record 2,211 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally of infections to 234,536. The North African country also reported 13 deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours on Saturday, bringing the death toll nationwide to 6,481, according to the daily briefing released by its health authorities. Amid the strong surge in cases caused by the Omicron variant, Algeria shut down schools for 10 days starting Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

  • Jan 23, 2022 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Cuba maintains stable rate of daily Covid infections

    Cuba maintained a stable rate of daily Covid-19 infections, reporting 3,401 cases and five deaths, which brought the total number of infections to 1,018,604 and the death toll to 8,358, the Ministry of Public Health has announced. The Ministry said in its daily report that there were 16,969 active cases of the disease, Xinhua news agency reported. The eastern part of the country continued to be the epicentre of infections, with the highest number of cases reported in the provinces of Las Tunas and Holguin, with 457 and 431 cases, respectively, followed by Artemisa (west), with 286. Cuba is continuing its mass immunisation program through which 9.7 million of the island's 11.2 million residents had been vaccinated so far, the Ministry added. In addition, 4.5 million people had received a booster dose of vaccine. The Cuban-made vaccines Abdala, Soberana-02, Soberana Plus are being used in the immunisation drive.

  • Jan 23, 2022 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Turkey registers 72,856 daily Covid cases

    Turkey has reported 72,856 new Covid-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 10,881,626, according to the Health Ministry. The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 184 to 85,600 on Saturday, while 89,926 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported. A total of 417,161 tests were conducted on Friday, it said. Turkey started mass Covid-19 vaccination on January 14, 2021, after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 57.33 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 52.25 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 140.66 million doses, including third booster jabs.

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News