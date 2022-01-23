Sunday, January 23, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Coronavirus pandemic Updates: India logs over 3.33 lakh new cases, 525 deaths in last 24 hours

Coronavirus pandemic Updates: India logs over 3.33 lakh new cases, 525 deaths in last 24 hours

The total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 21,87,205 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: January 23, 2022 9:38 IST
coronavirus india live news, Coronavirus News, Covid-19 Latest News, Omicron India News, 23rd Januar
Image Source : PTI.

Workers carry waste from a State Government run Covid Hospital to dump, in Kolkata on January 22, 2022. 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 21,87,205 today
  • The daily positivity rate is at 17.78 per cent on January 23
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 4,89,409

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 3,33,533 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 525 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (January 23), the country saw a total of 2,59,168 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.31 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,65,60,650.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 21,87,205 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,89,409. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 17.78 per cent today. 

As compared to yesterday (January 22), the total number of fresh COVID cases is down by 4,171 today. India had reported 3,37,704 cases on Saturday. 

 

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 46,393 new coronavirus cases including 416 Omicron infections and 48 pandemic-related deaths, the health department said. The daily new cases came down by more than 1,000 compared to Friday. The Covid-19 caseload in the state rose to 74,66,420, while the death toll reached 1,42,071.

The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.9 per cent. Of 416 patients with Omicron variant infection reported during the day, 321 were from Mumbai, 62 from Nagpur, 13 from Pune city, 12 from Wardha, six from Amravati and one each from Bhandara and Nashik districts. The Omicron case tally reached 2,759, of whom 1,225 patients have recovered. As many as 30,795 coronavirus patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recovered patients to 70,40,618.

Currently 21,86,124 people are in home quarantine and 3,382 in institutional quarantine. Pune city reported 8,316 cases on Saturday whereas Mumbai reported 3,568 fresh cases. Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), Pune circle recorded highest 18,729 new COVID-19 cases.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 516 51  8519 80  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 64136 10265  2074600 2942  14532   5
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2660 400  55861 132  282      
4 Assam 46368 3903  632311 2979  6275 15    15
5 Bihar 22776 3898  770802 6896  12173 11    11
6 Chandigarh 9260 662  73378 1832  1097   2
7 Chhattisgarh 30756 980  1041746 6001  13705   8
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 244 10896 33  4      
9 Delhi 61954 6776  1683533 17494  25541 38    38
10 Goa 21974 486  199597 3145  3594   9
11 Gujarat 116843 11955  895730 9254  10215 16    16
12 Haryana 62039 396  820357 9247  10154 12    12
13 Himachal Pradesh 17071 1453  236354 1478  3925   9
14 Jammu and Kashmir 34882 3838  344908 1877  4591   5
15 Jharkhand 23770 1808  388389 3814  5244   9
16 Karnataka 323173 29912  3063292 18115  38537 22    22
17 Kerala*** 224258 24509  5276647 17053  51607 33  73 106
18 Ladakh 1101 54  22890 125  222      
19 Lakshadweep 239 18  10412 25  51      
20 Madhya Pradesh 55085 5344  805990 4255  10557   4
21 Maharashtra 268181 5827  7009823 42391  142023 52    52
22 Manipur 2860 476  124378 100  2019   2
23 Meghalaya 1782 153  84458 177  1495   1
24 Mizoram 9608 261  148182 852  578   2
25 Nagaland 602 33  32050 64  705   1
26 Odisha 79365 563  1099423 10390  8507   6
27 Puducherry 14122 1069  131850 1458  1898   1
28 Punjab 48183 783  635126 6882  16913 31    31
29 Rajasthan 84787 6688  1007115 10175  9059 15    15
30 Sikkim 2457 18  33545 303  419   2
31 Tamil Nadu 187358 8153  2848163 21684  37145 33    33
32 Telangana 29127 2494  693623 1920  4069   2
33 Tripura 8196 420  88316 530  864   4
34 Uttarakhand 26950 2695  357497 2261  7468   8
35 Uttar Pradesh 95866 1463  1797728 17600  23022 22    22
36 West Bengal 134816 9993  1793993 19112  20265 35    35
Total# 2113365 94540  36301482 242676  488884 415  73 488
*** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 70 deaths reported on 22nd January + 62 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: How long does immunity against COVID-19 last after person gets infected with coronavirus?

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News