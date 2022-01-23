Coronavirus pandemic Updates: India logs over 3.33 lakh new cases, 525 deaths in last 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Workers carry waste from a State Government run Covid Hospital to dump, in Kolkata on January 22, 2022.

Highlights Total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 21,87,205 today

The daily positivity rate is at 17.78 per cent on January 23

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,89,409

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 3,33,533 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 525 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (January 23), the country saw a total of 2,59,168 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.31 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,65,60,650.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 21,87,205 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,89,409. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 17.78 per cent today.

As compared to yesterday (January 22), the total number of fresh COVID cases is down by 4,171 today. India had reported 3,37,704 cases on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 46,393 new coronavirus cases including 416 Omicron infections and 48 pandemic-related deaths, the health department said. The daily new cases came down by more than 1,000 compared to Friday. The Covid-19 caseload in the state rose to 74,66,420, while the death toll reached 1,42,071.

The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.9 per cent. Of 416 patients with Omicron variant infection reported during the day, 321 were from Mumbai, 62 from Nagpur, 13 from Pune city, 12 from Wardha, six from Amravati and one each from Bhandara and Nashik districts. The Omicron case tally reached 2,759, of whom 1,225 patients have recovered. As many as 30,795 coronavirus patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recovered patients to 70,40,618.

Currently 21,86,124 people are in home quarantine and 3,382 in institutional quarantine. Pune city reported 8,316 cases on Saturday whereas Mumbai reported 3,568 fresh cases. Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), Pune circle recorded highest 18,729 new COVID-19 cases.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 516 51 8519 80 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 64136 10265 2074600 2942 14532 5 5 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2660 400 55861 132 282 4 Assam 46368 3903 632311 2979 6275 15 15 5 Bihar 22776 3898 770802 6896 12173 11 11 6 Chandigarh 9260 662 73378 1832 1097 2 2 7 Chhattisgarh 30756 980 1041746 6001 13705 8 8 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 244 1 10896 33 4 9 Delhi 61954 6776 1683533 17494 25541 38 38 10 Goa 21974 486 199597 3145 3594 9 9 11 Gujarat 116843 11955 895730 9254 10215 16 16 12 Haryana 62039 396 820357 9247 10154 12 12 13 Himachal Pradesh 17071 1453 236354 1478 3925 9 9 14 Jammu and Kashmir 34882 3838 344908 1877 4591 5 5 15 Jharkhand 23770 1808 388389 3814 5244 9 9 16 Karnataka 323173 29912 3063292 18115 38537 22 22 17 Kerala*** 224258 24509 5276647 17053 51607 33 73 106 18 Ladakh 1101 54 22890 125 222 19 Lakshadweep 239 18 10412 25 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 55085 5344 805990 4255 10557 4 4 21 Maharashtra 268181 5827 7009823 42391 142023 52 52 22 Manipur 2860 476 124378 100 2019 2 2 23 Meghalaya 1782 153 84458 177 1495 1 1 24 Mizoram 9608 261 148182 852 578 2 2 25 Nagaland 602 33 32050 64 705 1 1 26 Odisha 79365 563 1099423 10390 8507 6 6 27 Puducherry 14122 1069 131850 1458 1898 1 1 28 Punjab 48183 783 635126 6882 16913 31 31 29 Rajasthan 84787 6688 1007115 10175 9059 15 15 30 Sikkim 2457 18 33545 303 419 2 2 31 Tamil Nadu 187358 8153 2848163 21684 37145 33 33 32 Telangana 29127 2494 693623 1920 4069 2 2 33 Tripura 8196 420 88316 530 864 4 4 34 Uttarakhand 26950 2695 357497 2261 7468 8 8 35 Uttar Pradesh 95866 1463 1797728 17600 23022 22 22 36 West Bengal 134816 9993 1793993 19112 20265 35 35 Total# 2113365 94540 36301482 242676 488884 415 73 488 *** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 70 deaths reported on 22nd January + 62 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: How long does immunity against COVID-19 last after person gets infected with coronavirus?

Latest India News