Coronavirus pandemic Updates: India logs over 3.33 lakh new cases, 525 deaths in last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 3,33,533 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 525 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (January 23), the country saw a total of 2,59,168 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.31 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,65,60,650.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 21,87,205 the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 4,89,409. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.The daily positivity rate is at 17.78 per cent today.
As compared to yesterday (January 22), the total number of fresh COVID cases is down by 4,171 today. India had reported 3,37,704 cases on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 46,393 new coronavirus cases including 416 Omicron infections and 48 pandemic-related deaths, the health department said. The daily new cases came down by more than 1,000 compared to Friday. The Covid-19 caseload in the state rose to 74,66,420, while the death toll reached 1,42,071.
The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.9 per cent. Of 416 patients with Omicron variant infection reported during the day, 321 were from Mumbai, 62 from Nagpur, 13 from Pune city, 12 from Wardha, six from Amravati and one each from Bhandara and Nashik districts. The Omicron case tally reached 2,759, of whom 1,225 patients have recovered. As many as 30,795 coronavirus patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recovered patients to 70,40,618.
Currently 21,86,124 people are in home quarantine and 3,382 in institutional quarantine. Pune city reported 8,316 cases on Saturday whereas Mumbai reported 3,568 fresh cases. Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), Pune circle recorded highest 18,729 new COVID-19 cases.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|516
|51
|8519
|80
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|64136
|10265
|2074600
|2942
|14532
|5
|5
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2660
|400
|55861
|132
|282
|4
|Assam
|46368
|3903
|632311
|2979
|6275
|15
|15
|5
|Bihar
|22776
|3898
|770802
|6896
|12173
|11
|11
|6
|Chandigarh
|9260
|662
|73378
|1832
|1097
|2
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|30756
|980
|1041746
|6001
|13705
|8
|8
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|244
|1
|10896
|33
|4
|9
|Delhi
|61954
|6776
|1683533
|17494
|25541
|38
|38
|10
|Goa
|21974
|486
|199597
|3145
|3594
|9
|9
|11
|Gujarat
|116843
|11955
|895730
|9254
|10215
|16
|16
|12
|Haryana
|62039
|396
|820357
|9247
|10154
|12
|12
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|17071
|1453
|236354
|1478
|3925
|9
|9
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|34882
|3838
|344908
|1877
|4591
|5
|5
|15
|Jharkhand
|23770
|1808
|388389
|3814
|5244
|9
|9
|16
|Karnataka
|323173
|29912
|3063292
|18115
|38537
|22
|22
|17
|Kerala***
|224258
|24509
|5276647
|17053
|51607
|33
|73
|106
|18
|Ladakh
|1101
|54
|22890
|125
|222
|19
|Lakshadweep
|239
|18
|10412
|25
|51
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|55085
|5344
|805990
|4255
|10557
|4
|4
|21
|Maharashtra
|268181
|5827
|7009823
|42391
|142023
|52
|52
|22
|Manipur
|2860
|476
|124378
|100
|2019
|2
|2
|23
|Meghalaya
|1782
|153
|84458
|177
|1495
|1
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|9608
|261
|148182
|852
|578
|2
|2
|25
|Nagaland
|602
|33
|32050
|64
|705
|1
|1
|26
|Odisha
|79365
|563
|1099423
|10390
|8507
|6
|6
|27
|Puducherry
|14122
|1069
|131850
|1458
|1898
|1
|1
|28
|Punjab
|48183
|783
|635126
|6882
|16913
|31
|31
|29
|Rajasthan
|84787
|6688
|1007115
|10175
|9059
|15
|15
|30
|Sikkim
|2457
|18
|33545
|303
|419
|2
|2
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|187358
|8153
|2848163
|21684
|37145
|33
|33
|32
|Telangana
|29127
|2494
|693623
|1920
|4069
|2
|2
|33
|Tripura
|8196
|420
|88316
|530
|864
|4
|4
|34
|Uttarakhand
|26950
|2695
|357497
|2261
|7468
|8
|8
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|95866
|1463
|1797728
|17600
|23022
|22
|22
|36
|West Bengal
|134816
|9993
|1793993
|19112
|20265
|35
|35
|Total#
|2113365
|94540
|36301482
|242676
|488884
|415
|73
|488
|*** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 70 deaths reported on 22nd January + 62 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
