  Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Less hospitalisation, less severity in COVID driven wave, say Experts
Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Less hospitalisation, less severity in COVID driven wave, say Experts

India reported a total of 9,692 Omicron cases on January 21. There was also an increase of 4.36% cases since Jan 20 (Thursday) so far.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 22, 2022 7:25 IST
Image Source : PTI.

A healthworker collects swab sample of a commuter for COVID test, amid fear over spread of Omicron variant, at KR market in Bengaluru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. 

 

Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Delhi is reporting a ten-time lesser number of hospitalisations in the Omicron-driven wave of COVID-19 as compared to the second wave, informed Dr Dhiren Gupta, Paediatric Pulmonologist at Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi on Friday.He added that the severity of the Variant of Concern Omicron is lighter as compared to the Delta variant. Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Gupta said, "If you look at the past three weeks data and the present hospitalisation, definitely its number is almost, I would say 10 times less as compared to the second wave. Presently even during the peak, only 1/3rd of the Sir Gangaram hospital is full as compared to the last year. If you look at the national data, then it is telling you the same story." "So, no doubt that Omicron is light. And whosoever is getting admitted is because of some other disease with Omicron. Omicron induced pneumonia is less, those patients who are developing pneumonia because of COVID19 is likely due to Delta. In 5-10 per cent data that is there and Omicron as you can say is 90-95 per cent, but still, 5 per cent Delta is still there."Dr Dhiren further explained immunity induced by Omicron, "It's believed among the medical people and scientists that probably this may be the end of the pandemic because Omicron is readily transmissible and almost it is not sparing even a single house. So, it definitely it induces immunity, so it should be protective for any other Coronavirus in the future." Meanwhile, India reported a total of 9,692 Omicron cases on January 21. There was also an increase of 4.36% cases since January 20 (Thursday) so far. 

 

 

  • Jan 22, 2022 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Russia records highest daily Covid cases

    Russia has registered 49,513 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase to date, taking the nationwide tally to 10,987,774, the official monitoring and response center has said. The nationwide death toll increased by 692 to 324,752, while the number of recoveries increased by 24,719 to 9,975,052. Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported a daily record of 15,987 new cases, taking its total to 2,140,914. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin did not discuss the possibility of imposing a lockdown in the capital city during their meeting on Thursday, according to a Friday statement from Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Peskov said that the experience gained during the previous Covid-19 waves has helped rule out the possibility of a lockdown for now, Xinhua news agency reported.

     

  • Jan 22, 2022 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Canadian hospitalisation admissions continue increasing

    Canadian hospitalisation admissions are still rising, although the average number of daily Covid-19 cases fell 28 per cent compared to the previous week, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada. "Over the past week, an average of over 10,000 people with Covid-19 were being treated in our hospitals each day, surpassing peak daily numbers for all previous waves of the pandemic," Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, Theresa Tam said at a press conference in Ottawa on Friday. "This includes over 1,100 people in intensive care units, which is higher than all but the third wave peak." With test positivity at 22 per cent and the seven-day average of daily cases at nearly 27,000, Covid-19 is still widespread throughout the country with many hospitals under "intense strain", Tam added.

     

  • Jan 22, 2022 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Egypt announces new travel restrictions amid Covid spread

    The spread of Covid-19 has prompted the Egyptian Health Ministry to tighten up health restrictions at airports, seaports and land crossings. Starting Saturday, "Egyptian and foreign travellers to Egypt, except children below the age of 12, will be required to present certificates of coronavirus vaccination or negative results of coronavirus tests," the Ministry said in a statement on Thursday. A traveller has to bring a certification of having received a single-dose or two-dose vaccine at least 14 days before arrival, or the result of a test taken within 72 hours prior to the arrival, the statement added. Egypt witnessed a recent surge in daily infections, with 1,403 new cases and 22 more deaths recorded nationwide by Thursday, pushing up the respective total to 405,393 and 22,260, Xinhua news agency reported.

     

  • Jan 22, 2022 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Delhi reporting ten-time lesser number of hospitalisations in Omicron-driven wave of COVID as compared to 2nd wave

    Delhi is reporting a ten-time lesser number of hospitalisations in the Omicron-driven wave of COVID-19 as compared to the second wave, informed Dr Dhiren Gupta, Paediatric Pulmonologist at Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi on Friday.He added that the severity of the Variant of Concern Omicron is lighter as compared to the Delta variant. Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Gupta said, "If you look at the past three weeks data and the present hospitalisation, definitely its number is almost, I would say 10 times less as compared to the second wave. Presently even during the peak, only 1/3rd of the Sir Gangaram hospital is full as compared to the last year. If you look at the national data, then it is telling you the same story." 

  • Jan 22, 2022 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    COVID: Over 161 cr jabs administered so far, 74L precaution doses given, says govt

    The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 161.05 crore on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 58 lakh (58,37,209) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Friday. At least 74 lakh (74,27,700) precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries have been administered so far, it said. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

