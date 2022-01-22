Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Less hospitalisation, less severity in COVID driven wave, say Experts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A healthworker collects swab sample of a commuter for COVID test, amid fear over spread of Omicron variant, at KR market in Bengaluru, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

Omicron variant LIVE Updates : Delhi is reporting a ten-time lesser number of hospitalisations in the Omicron-driven wave of COVID-19 as compared to the second wave, informed Dr Dhiren Gupta, Paediatric Pulmonologist at Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi on Friday.He added that the severity of the Variant of Concern Omicron is lighter as compared to the Delta variant. Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Gupta said, "If you look at the past three weeks data and the present hospitalisation, definitely its number is almost, I would say 10 times less as compared to the second wave. Presently even during the peak, only 1/3rd of the Sir Gangaram hospital is full as compared to the last year. If you look at the national data, then it is telling you the same story." "So, no doubt that Omicron is light. And whosoever is getting admitted is because of some other disease with Omicron. Omicron induced pneumonia is less, those patients who are developing pneumonia because of COVID19 is likely due to Delta. In 5-10 per cent data that is there and Omicron as you can say is 90-95 per cent, but still, 5 per cent Delta is still there."Dr Dhiren further explained immunity induced by Omicron, "It's believed among the medical people and scientists that probably this may be the end of the pandemic because Omicron is readily transmissible and almost it is not sparing even a single house. So, it definitely it induces immunity, so it should be protective for any other Coronavirus in the future." Meanwhile, India reported a total of 9,692 Omicron cases on January 21. There was also an increase of 4.36% cases since January 20 (Thursday) so far.

