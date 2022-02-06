Sunday, February 06, 2022
     
  4. Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Haryana eases COVID restrictions, allows offices to function at full capacity
Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Haryana eases COVID restrictions, allows offices to function at full capacity

All offices are allowed to function with their full capacity while adopting regular sanitisation and COVID appropriate behavioural norms," according to an order issued by Haryana State Disaster Management Authority.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 06, 2022 6:48 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Omicron variant LIVE Updates:The Haryana government further eased some COVID-19 restrictions in the state on Saturday, allowing all offices including the private ones to function at full capacity while entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions are now allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity. "All offices are allowed to function with their full capacity while adopting regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms," according to an order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA). Earlier, only 50 per cent of the staff was allowed to physically attend offices. All entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions are allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity while following social distancing, ensuring regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behaviour, the order said. "Gatherings of more than 100 persons are allowed with prior permission of the deputy commissioner concerned," it added. The government had earlier banned large gatherings, including rallies and protest demonstrations. These guidelines shall be in force till February 15. On January 28, the Haryana government had allowed the opening of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes with 50 per cent seating capacity. Various restrictions were imposed by the HSDMA in view of a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state. However, relaxations were announced as the number of cases started to register a decline over a week ago. The state government had banned people eligible for vaccination but not fully vaccinated from entering shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places, starting January 1.

 

  • Feb 06, 2022 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    COVID: Positivity rate falls below 3 pc in Delhi

    Delhi on Saturday reported 1,604 COVID-19 cases and 17 fatalities, while the positivity rate declined to 2.87 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. On Friday, the national capital had reported 2,272 fresh COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, while the positivity rate was at 3.85 per cent. With Saturday's cases, the national capital's case count increased to 18,42523 and the death toll climbed to 25,969, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted on Friday was 55824, it said. Delhi had on Thursday reported 2,668 cases with a positivity rate of 4.3 per cent, and 13 deaths. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark. The surge in cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible. Several families in a large number of neighbourhoods had tested positive, but medical experts have said that since the infection had happened at the same time, the recovery too has been quicker for the community as a whole, and there was a less chance of more spread of infection as people have been largely home isolated with a very little number of patients needing hospitalisation this time.

  • Feb 06, 2022 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    COVID-19: UP reports 3,555 cases, 17 deaths

    Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 case tally climbed to 20,41,734 on Saturday with 3,555 fresh infections being detected in the state, while the death toll mounted to 23,303 as 17 more people succumbed to the disease. Two deaths were reported from Jaunpur, and one each from Lucknow, Jhansi, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Prayagraj, Meerut, Kanpur Nagar, Agra, Hardoi, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Aligarh, Ballia, Chandauli, Auraiya and Shrawasti, the state government said in a statement here. As many as 7,401 more coronavirus patients recuperated from the disease in a span of 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,85,926, it said. There are 32,514 active cases of the disease in the state, the statement said. So far, over 10 crore samples have been tested for the coronavirus in the state, including more than 1.
    92 lakh on Friday, it said.

  • Feb 06, 2022 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    COVID: Tamil Nadu reports 7,519 new cases, 37 deaths

    Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 7,519 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths, as per the state health department.With this, the total COVID cases reported in the state so far mounted to 34,04,762, including 1,38, 878 active cases.

     

  • Feb 06, 2022 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Haryana further eases COVID restrictions, allows all offices to function at full capacity

  • Feb 06, 2022 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Turkish Prez Erdogan tests Covid positive

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he has tested positive for Covid-19. Erdogan on Saturday tweeted that he was infected by the Omicron variant of the virus. The President said he and his wife were having mild symptoms of Covid-19, adding that he will continue his work at home. The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Turkey has nearly doubled since early January, as the Omicron variant cases rapidly increased across the country, Xinhua news agency reported. Turkey's Covid-19 cases have been hovering around the threshold of 100,000 for the last four days, according to the Turkish Health Ministry. Gene-sequence sampling has found that almost all of Turkey's recent Covid-19 cases were caused by the Omicron variant, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

     

