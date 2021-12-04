Saturday, December 04, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Omicron terror looms large over Kerala, 3 samples sent for genome sequencing

Omicron terror looms large over Kerala, 3 samples sent for genome sequencing

The three samples which have been sent for genomic sequencing include samples of a medical professional who arrived from the U.K, and his mother, along with a Tamil man who arrived at Kozhikode from Germany.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Thiruvananthapuram Published on: December 04, 2021 16:54 IST
covid 19 cases, covid 19 third wave, covid 19 second wave, odhisha government, possible third wave,
Image Source : PTI

A medic collects sample from a passenger for COVID-19 test

Highlights

  • Kerala is now waiting for the results of three Covid positive samples sent for genomic sequencing.
  • All three whose samples who tested positive are isolated, officials said.
  • India reported its third Omicron case in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Two were detected in Karnataka earlier.

As India reported its third Omicron case in Jamnagar, Kerala is now waiting with bated breath for the results of three Covid positive samples sent for genomic sequencing. According to the authorities, the results of the three samples are expected to be out in a day or two.

The three samples which have been sent for genomic sequencing include samples of a medical professional who arrived from the U.K, early this week and his Covid test turned positive. Following this, his mother also turned Covid positive whose samples have been sent for genome sequencing. The third sample belongs to a person of Tamil origin who arrived at Kozhikode from Germany. All three are isolated.

Incidentally, Kerala has the record of reporting the first Covid case in January 2020, when a medical student from China tested positive.

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News