Omicron terror looms large over Kerala, 3 samples sent for genome sequencing

As India reported its third Omicron case in Jamnagar, Kerala is now waiting with bated breath for the results of three Covid positive samples sent for genomic sequencing. According to the authorities, the results of the three samples are expected to be out in a day or two.

The three samples which have been sent for genomic sequencing include samples of a medical professional who arrived from the U.K, early this week and his Covid test turned positive. Following this, his mother also turned Covid positive whose samples have been sent for genome sequencing. The third sample belongs to a person of Tamil origin who arrived at Kozhikode from Germany. All three are isolated.

Incidentally, Kerala has the record of reporting the first Covid case in January 2020, when a medical student from China tested positive.

