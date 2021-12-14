Tuesday, December 14, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • It was a planned attack by two foreign terrorists and one local terrorist: IGP Kashmir on Srinagar terrorist attack
  • Supreme Court agrees with Centre on road-widening for Char Dham project
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. IIT-Delhi develops kit that tests Omicron in 90 minutes

IIT-Delhi develops kit that tests Omicron in 90 minutes

Currently, the identification or screening for Omicron is done world-wide using next-generation sequencing based methods, which require over 3 days.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: December 14, 2021 13:04 IST
omicron, omicron test, omicron test kit, omicron treatment, omicron news, omicron updates, omicron s
Image Source : PIXABAY

By using this RT-PCR based assay, it will be possible to test for the presence of the Omicron variant within 90 minutes.

Researchers at IIT Delhi's Kusuma School of Biological Sciences have developed an RT-PCR based assay for the specific detection of the Omicron (B.1.1.529.1) variant of SARS-CoV-2.

The assay is based on detecting specific mutations, which are present in the Omicron variant and absent in other currently circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2. Primer sets targeting these unique mutations in the S gene were designed for the specific amplification of either the Omicron variant or other currently circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2 and tested using real time PCR. Using synthetic DNA fragments, the assays were optimised to distinguish the wild-type from the Omicron variant in a dynamic range from 107 to less than 100 copies per reaction.

Currently, the identification or screening for Omicron is done world-wide using next-generation sequencing based methods, which require over 3 days. By using this RT-PCR based assay, it will be possible to test for the presence of the Omicron variant within 90 minutes.

This can be used as a rapid screening assay for the identification and isolation of individuals with the Omicron variant. IIT Delhi has filed an Indian patent application for the same and is in the process of initiating talks with potential industry partners.

IIT Delhi had earlier obtained ICMR approval (first academic Institute in India to do so) for an RT-PCR kit for the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2, which was successfully launched in the market.

ALSO READ: Omicron scare: Will there be another lockdown in Delhi? Here's what CM Kejriwal says

ALSO READ: Covid vaccines, previous infection offer ‘stronger than basic’ protection against Omicron: Study

Latest India News

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News