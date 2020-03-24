Breaking: Omar Abdullah walks out of detention after 8 months, speaks of Article 370 abrogation

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has walked out of detention after nearly 8 months. Abdullah was put into detention in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. After walking out Abdullah spoke to the media about the breaking up of the state of J&K into 2 union territories.

"Today, I, realise that we are fighting a war of life and death. All our people who have been detained should be released at this time. We must follow govt orders to fight Coronavirus," Abdullah said, asking people to stay at home.