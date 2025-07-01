Old Delhi Railway Station to be renamed? CM Rekha Gupta writes to Centre - this may be the new name Old Delhi Railway Station renaming: In her letter, the Chief Minister described Maharaja Agrasen as a respected historical figure who championed social justice, economic equality, and community well-being.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has formally written to the Union Ministry of Railways, urging the renaming of the iconic Old Delhi Railway Station in honour of Maharaja Agrasen. In her letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Gupta called the proposal a "fitting tribute" to a historical figure who symbolises social and economic ideals that continue to resonate with millions.

Maharaja Agrasen: A symbol of justice and welfare

In her communication, Gupta described Maharaja Agrasen as a revered figure known for championing social justice, economic fairness and community welfare. She highlighted his lasting legacy, particularly in Delhi, where his followers and descendants have played a major role in shaping the city’s cultural and economic identity.

"Maharaja Agrasen is widely regarded as a beacon of social justice and economic foresight. His legacy continues to inspire millions, especially in Delhi," Gupta wrote in the letter.

Proposal meant to reflect public sentiment

The Chief Minister added that renaming the station would not only honour Maharaja Agrasen’s legacy but also reflect the sentiments of countless Delhi residents who hold him in high regard. She said the move would symbolise the values he stood for and acknowledge the community’s deep-rooted presence in the capital.

One of India’s oldest railway stations

Old Delhi Railway Station, also known as Delhi Junction, was established in 1864 and started operations with a broad-gauge train service from Calcutta (now Kolkata). Today, it remains one of the busiest and most historic railway hubs in the country, serving thousands of passengers daily.

While the initiative has received backing from senior BJP leaders, there has been no official response from the Railway Ministry so far. The proposal has now entered public discourse and could invite broader discussion on heritage, public memory and regional identity.