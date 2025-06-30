Delhi Metro: DMRC makes major changes on Green Line from today — Here's all you need to know The Green Line of the Delhi Metro spans 29 km and includes a total of 24 stations. This line goes from Brigadier Hoshiar Singh in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, to Indralok and Kirti Nagar via Ashok Park Main.

In a major move to boost efficiency and manage peak-hour traffic, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has rolled out a revised service plan for the Green Line (Line-5). Starting from June 30, 2025, the Green Line will operate in two fixed loops during weekdays (Monday to Friday).

This modification by the DMRC is expected to reduce travel time during peak hours. Currently, trains on the Green Line operate at intervals ranging from 4 minutes 10 seconds to 8 minutes 20 seconds.

New Operation loops are:

Under the new traffic management plan, the Green Line trains will operate on the following fixed loops on weekdays:

Brig. Hoshiar Singh to Kirti Nagar

Mundka to Inderlok

Interchange stations are:

Despite the Green Line being split into two operational loops, passengers can still travel between its terminal stations by making use of key interchange points. These strategically placed interchanges ensure seamless connectivity across the entire route.

Passengers traveling between Brig. Hoshiar Singh and Inderlok will interchange at Ashok Park Main.

The interchange point for travel from Inderlok to Brig. Hoshiar Singh will be at Rajdhani Park.

The 29 km-long Green Line of the Delhi Metro comprises a total of 24 stations, stretching from Brigadier Hoshiar Singh station in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, to Indralok and Kirti Nagar via Ashok Park Main.

Under the new operational plan, trains will follow two fixed loops:

All trains originating from Brigadier Hoshiar Singh will now terminate at Kirti Nagar, and vice versa.

Similarly, trains from Mundka will run only up to Indralok, and those from Indralok will terminate at Mundka.

This loop-based service is designed to streamline operations and better manage peak-hour traffic.

