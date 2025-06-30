Indian Navy's INS Tabar leads rescue operation as oil tanker catches fire in Gulf of Oman Upon receiving the distress call, INS Tabar promptly swung into action and mobilised its firefighting team and essential equipment, which were deployed to the stricken tanker using both the ship's boat and its helicopter.

New Delhi:

The Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar, currently mission-deployed in the Gulf of Oman, sprang into action on June 29 after receiving a distress signal from the Pulau-flagged oil tanker MT Yi Cheng 6. The vessel, which was en route from India's Kandla to Oman's Shinas, encountered a severe fire outbreak in its engine room, accompanied by a total power failure.

Fire-hit vessel was carrying 14 crew members of Indian-origin

Carrying 14 crew members -- all of Indian origin -- the distressed tanker's situation escalated quickly which prompted immediate assistance from the Indian Navy. Demonstrating precision and professionalism, INS Tabar launched a rescue operation and deployed its firefighting team and specialised equipment through both the ship's boat and helicopter.

"13 Indian naval personnel and 05 crew members of the stricken tanker are currently involved in firefighting operations, with intensity of fire onboard reduced drastically," a spokesperson of the Indian Navy stated.

INS Tamal to be commissioned into Indian Navy on July 1

It is to be noted here that the Indian Navy's Russian-manufactured guided missile frigate INS Tamal that carries an array of missiles and surveillance systems will be commissioned into the force at Russia's coastal city of Kaliningrad on July 1. The ship has 26 per cent indigenous components, including the BrahMos long-range cruise missile for targeting both at sea and land, officials said.

The 125m long, 3900-tonne warship, packs a lethal punch as it features an impressive blend of Indian and Russian cutting-edge technologies and best practices in warship construction, according to the Indian Navy. Upon commissioning, Tamal will join the 'Sword Arm' of the Indian Navy, the Western Fleet. It will not only be a symbol of Indian Navy's growing capabilities, but also exemplifying collaborative strength of the India-Russia partnership, Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: INS Arnala commissioned into Indian Navy: Know all about the first vessel of ASW-SWC series