No fuel for 'overage vehicles' in Delhi from today: A 10-point guide According to a directive from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), all end-of-life (EOL) vehicles will be prohibited from being refuelled in Delhi, regardless of their state of registration.

New Delhi:

Starting today (July 1), Delhi has implemented a major measure to combat vehicular pollution by stopping fuel supply to all end-of-life (EOL) vehicles. This directive follows the orders issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). To ensure strict enforcement, the Delhi Transport Department, in coordination with the Delhi Police and traffic personnel, has implemented a comprehensive strategy to monitor and prevent fuel supply to end-of-life vehicles (ELVs).

No Fuel notice at Delhi petrol pumps

Meanwhile, a notice has been put up at petrol pumps in Delhi stating: "Fuel will not be dispensed to end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) – 15-year-old petrol and 10-year-old diesel vehicles from July 1, 2025." In addition, CCTV cameras and public address systems have been installed to monitor and enforce compliance.

Here's 10-point guide for you:

Petrol will no longer be dispensed to vehicles older than 15 years and diesel to those older than 10 years, as part of the city's broader efforts to improve air quality. One traffic police officer will be stationed at each of the 350 identified petrol pumps to monitor and prevent the refuelling of vehicles that have exceeded their prescribed lifespan. The Transport Department has laid out a comprehensive deployment plan to enforce the fuel ban on end-of-life vehicles. This strategy includes coordinated efforts from the Transport Department, Delhi Police, Traffic Police, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). According to the plan, Delhi Police will be stationed at fuel stations numbered 1 to 100. The Transport Department will deploy 59 dedicated enforcement teams at fuel stations numbered 101 to 159. MCD teams will also be present at various fuel outlets to support enforcement efforts. The traffic personnel will have the power to impound the vehicles or issue a challan to the owner of the ELV vehicle. Apart from this, two police personnel will be deployed at each petrol pump to maintain law and order during the enforcement drive. The Delhi government had issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on June 17 to enforce the ban on refuelling EoL vehicles. The SOPs mandate that all petrol pumps must maintain a log, either manual or digital, of all denied fuel transactions involving such vehicles. According to the CAQM directive, all EoL vehicles -- including diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years -- will be prohibited from being refuelled in Delhi beginning July 1, regardless of their state of registration. Petrol stations have also been directed to train their staff on CAQM regulations and compliance procedures for denying fuel to the EoL vehicles. "Maintain a log (manual or digital) of denial transactions to End of Life Vehicles for reporting on a weekly basis to the Transport Department at transport.delhi.gov.in," the SOP states. Automated camera systems have been installed at fuel stations across Delhi to capture and display the registration details of all vehicles entering the fuelling station premises and identify the EoL vehicles in real-time. The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) has been tasked with ensuring the effective functioning of these Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera systems. Fuel stations found violating the new norms will be reported weekly to the CAQM and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for necessary action. Operators who fail to comply may face penalties under Section 192 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Back in 2018, the Supreme Court imposed a ban on diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years from operating in Delhi, in an effort to curb air pollution. Additionally, a 2014 order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had also prohibited the parking of vehicles over 15 years old in public places.

(With PTI Inputs)

