Himachal Pradesh weather: Shimla among 10 districts on red alert amid widespread floods, Mandi worst-hit Himachal Pradesh weather update: The impact of the heavy rainfall extends well beyond Mandi, with more than 129 roads across Himachal Pradesh blocked due to landslides and flooding.

Shimla:

Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district remained the worst-affected on Tuesday as torrential overnight rains led to an overflowing Beas River, causing floods in Karsog, Dharampur, Pandoh, and Thunag areas. Villages and markets witnessed flood-like conditions as overflowing streams and rivers entered the areas, damaging houses and roads. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in parts of the state for today.

In Karsog's Megli village, a local stream breached its banks and flowed directly through residential areas. Around eight houses sustained damage and nearly two dozen vehicles were either submerged or washed away. In Pandoh, a raging nalah flooded residential settlements, forcing residents to flee their homes in the middle of the night. The local police camp stepped in to provide emergency shelter.

Dharampur saw the river swell nearly 20 feet above normal levels, inundating the local market and bus stand. Meanwhile, in Thunag, the main street effectively turned into a stream, with water entering homes and forcing people to remain awake through the night for their safety.

Chandigarh-Shimla Highway, rail line affected

The impact of the heavy rainfall has not been limited to Mandi alone. Across Himachal Pradesh, over 129 roads have been blocked due to landslides and flooding. This includes major routes such as the Chandigarh-Shimla highway. Rail services have also taken a hit, with the Shimla-Kalka heritage line suspended indefinitely after multiple track washouts.

In Bhattakufer near Shimla, a five-storey building collapsed following heavy water seepage into its foundation. The structure had been evacuated in time, preventing any casualties. Several low-lying areas in Shimla, Solan and Bilaspur have also reported waterlogging and power outages, adding to the disruption.

Red alert for extremely heavy rains in these districts

The IMD has issued a red alert for 10 districts in Himachal Pradesh including Mandi, Shimla, Kangra, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Hamirpur, Una, Kullu and Chamba. These areas are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall over the next 24 to 48 hours, with a high risk of flash floods, landslides and infrastructure collapse.

An orange alert is also in effect for Dharamshala, Kullu and Solan. IMD has warned of continued thunderstorm activity, heavy winds and intense rain spells until at least July 7.

People advised to avoid travelling, schools and colleges shut

The Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority has advised residents, especially in vulnerable zones, to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from rivers and unstable slopes. People living in low-lying or landslide-prone areas have been urged to relocate temporarily if advised by local authorities.

Schools and colleges have been shut in high-risk regions such as Manali, Banjar and parts of Mandi and Kullu. Emergency teams remain deployed across the state, with shelters set up in accessible locations for displaced residents. People are advised to monitor updates from the IMD and state government portals and follow all evacuation instructions without delay.

Extended forecast and rainfall prediction in Himachal Pradesh

The IMD’s latest forecast suggests that the state will continue to experience persistent heavy rain throughout the first week of July. Moisture-laden monsoon winds from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are intensifying over the northern Himalayan region. This pattern is expected to sustain frequent cloudbursts and slope failures.

IMD has further predicted that July will bring above-normal rainfall to much of India, with Himachal Pradesh among the states most likely to experience excess precipitation. While this may benefit water reservoirs, the risk of flooding and landslides in hilly terrain remains significant.