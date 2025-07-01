Trump, PM Modi have a very good relationship, US-India to seal trade deal soon: White House US-India are working to seal an early harvest trade deal before a looming July 9 deadline, when the US is scheduled to impose reciprocal tariffs on imports from 57 countries, including India.

New Delhi:

The United States and India are nearing the completion of a long-anticipated bilateral trade agreement, with the White House reaffirming India's role as a “strategic ally” in the Indo-Pacific region. The confirmation came during a press briefing by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt amid heightened diplomatic and trade engagements between the two countries.

“Yes, the President said that last week (that the US and India are very close to a trade deal), and it remains true. I just spoke to our Secretary of Commerce about it. He was in the Oval Office with the President. They are finalising these agreements, and you'll hear from the President and his trade team very soon when it comes to India,” Leavitt was quoted as saying by ANI.

She added that President Donald Trump maintains a strong relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “India remains a very strategic ally in the Asia Pacific and the President has a very good relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and he will continue to have that,” she noted, while responding to a question about China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Trump to visit India for QUAD summit

Leavitt’s remarks coincide with the visit of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to the United States, where he is participating in the QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting. The QUAD grouping, comprising India, the US, Australia, and Japan, is committed to ensuring a free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific. Initially launched in 2004 as a joint humanitarian initiative after the Indian Ocean tsunami, the QUAD has evolved into a key strategic alliance.

On June 18, it was officially confirmed that President Trump has accepted PM Modi’s invitation to attend the upcoming QUAD Summit in New Delhi. “For the next meeting of QUAD, PM Modi invited President Trump to India. While accepting the invitation, President Trump said that he is excited to come to India," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a video message.

Trade talks intensify ahead of tariff deadline

Simultaneously, both countries are working to seal an early harvest trade deal before a looming July 9 deadline, when the US is scheduled to impose reciprocal tariffs on imports from 57 countries, including India.

According to sources familiar with the matter, India’s delegation — led by chief negotiator and Special Secretary for Commerce Rajesh Agrawal — arrived in Washington last week for a two-day round of bilateral talks. The primary objective of the negotiations is to resolve key trade issues and lay the foundation for a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), expected to be finalised by September or October 2025.

This marks a significant phase in India-US relations, with both strategic and economic engagements gaining momentum ahead of the high-stakes QUAD Summit.