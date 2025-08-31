Odisha: Speeding car mows down 15 pedestrians in Talcher, shocking CCTV footage surfaces | Video A speeding car in Talcher brutally ran over pedestrians, injuring 15 people, as shocking CCTV footage shows the vehicle dragging victims before the driver was caught by police.

Bhubaneswar:

A horrifying road accident shook the town of Talcher on Sunday after a speeding white car ploughed into pedestrians on a busy road, leaving 15 people injured, several of them seriously. The incident occurred on the road connecting Sharma Chowk to ITI Chowk and was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

Caught on camera: Terrifying moment

The CCTV footage shows several people attempting to cross the road when a white car at high speed suddenly enters the frame and brutally runs them over. The impact was so severe that two individuals on a scooter were flung onto the car’s bonnet and dragged for several meters.

The video also reveals that the car had hit multiple people before the scooter collision. One man wearing a blue shirt can be seen collapsing near the sidewalk, suggesting that the vehicle had already injured others before the final crash was captured.

Car drags victims, driver flees

Eyewitnesses described the scene as "chaotic and terrifying," with people screaming for help as the car continued to move despite hitting several individuals. After the incident, the driver attempted to flee the scene, but police teams were quick to respond.

About 15 kilometers away, near the Baghua Bridge area, local police intercepted the vehicle, detained the driver, and seized the car.

Victims hospitalised, probe underway

All 15 injured victims were rushed to the Talcher Government Hospital, where they are receiving treatment. Among the injured are the scooter riders, who sustained serious injuries after being dragged along by the vehicle.

Hospital authorities have confirmed that medical teams are monitoring the victims closely, and some remain in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Talcher police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident. The driver is currently being interrogated, and police are examining whether the accident was a result of reckless driving, intoxication, or mechanical failure.

The incident has sparked outrage in the local community, with residents demanding stricter enforcement of traffic laws and better pedestrian safety measures.

(Inputs from Shubham Kumar)