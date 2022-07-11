Odisha bans entry of journalists to schools; Education Minister terms move 'inappropriate'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Odisha bans entry of journalists to schools

Odisha schools will not allow the entry of journalists from now on. The move comes after news channels showed how students were poor in mathematics, which further triggered a political row. Meanwhile, the decision was not welcome by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who stressed the press is the fourth pillar of democracy and cannot be stopped from entering a public institution.

The Dhenkanal District Education Officer (DEO) on Saturday directed Block Education Officers and school headmasters not to allow unauthorised entry of journalists into schools and classrooms, and to report such matters to the police.

A similar directive was also issued in the Kendrapara district.

Some news channels had shown how students did not have a command over Mathematics, official sources said.

"It is inappropriate to impose restrictions on media's entry into school campuses. In a democratic setup, a school is a public institution. Media should not create disturbance in the process of learning, but the fourth pillar of democracy cannot be denied entry into campuses for the purpose of collecting news," Pradhan said.

BJP MP Aparajta Sarangi, who is well known for her work as the state's school and mass education secretary, said she was surprised by the directive.

"It is unfortunate and the order should be withdrawn immediately," she said.

Senior Congress MLA Suresh Routray said it was not the first time that such restrictions were imposed on journalists.

"They are yet to get entry into the assembly in the name of COVID-19. Journalists have been denied entry to the state secretariat for two years and also the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack," he said.

Defending the government, School and Mass Education Minister SR Dash said the press has the right to highlight wrongs, but reporters of some web portals were entering campuses without permission and disturbing the atmosphere of the schools.

Different journalist associations in the state also opposed the move, demanding its roll back.

