Sunday, January 26, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Odisha: Naveen Patnaik-led BJD dissolves its state level frontal organisations

Odisha: Naveen Patnaik-led BJD dissolves its state level frontal organisations

Odisha: After getting the responsibility, senior BJD leader Deb thanked Patnaik for appointing him as the state returning officer for the third consecutive time.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Bhubaneswar Published : Jan 26, 2025 13:13 IST, Updated : Jan 26, 2025 13:23 IST
Odisha, Odisha news, Naveen Patnaik led BJD dissolves its state level frontal organisations, bjp par
Image Source : NAVEEN PATNAIK (X) Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha: The Naveen Patnaik-led BJD dissolved all its state-level frontal organisations in view of the forthcoming organisational election of the party. An order issued by Patnaik on Saturday said all the state-level frontal organisations such as Biju Mahila Janata Dal, Biju Yuva Janata Dal, Biju Chhatra Janata Dal, Biju Shramika Samukhya, Legal Cell and Apravasi Cell are hereby dissolved with immediate effect.

The BJD recently appointed senior MLA Pratap Keshari Deb as returning officer for its organisational elections. The BJD, which held power in Odisha for 24 years, was defeated by the BJP in the 2024 assembly elections.

While the BJP won 78 seats in the 147-member assembly, the BJD secured 51 seats.

“As per Article-XXIII (2) of the Constitution of Biju Janata Dal, Shri Pratap Keshari Deb, MLA is hereby appointed as State Returning Officer for smooth conduct of the Organizational Election of Biju Janata Dal with immediate effect,” ordered BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Monday.

He told media persons that the elections to various party organisational bodies will be conducted in four phases. Deb further added that elections will be held first at the grassroots level, and later at the block level, district level and then the state level.

Related Stories
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Jaishankar says India transformed from 'chalta hai' to 'hoga kaise nahin?'

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Jaishankar says India transformed from 'chalta hai' to 'hoga kaise nahin?'

PM Modi inaugurates 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, says 'Future is not in war, it is in Buddha'

PM Modi inaugurates 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, says 'Future is not in war, it is in Buddha'

Odisha government to offer 200ml fortified milk in school mid-day meals, details here

Odisha government to offer 200ml fortified milk in school mid-day meals, details here

12 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces along Odisha-Chhattisgarh border

12 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces along Odisha-Chhattisgarh border

Bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on January 23 in your state? Check here

Bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on January 23 in your state? Check here

He also revealed that soon an election schedule will be prepared and election conducting and monitoring officers will be appointed before the start of the organisational elections. Deb had also informed the media persons that the whole process of organisational polls would be completed within three months. The party aims to strengthen its organisation from the grassroots to the state level keeping given the Panchayat and urban local body elections scheduled to be held in 2027.

The party leaders continue to claim that BJD remains the number one political party in the state.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement