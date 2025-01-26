Odisha: Naveen Patnaik-led BJD dissolves its state level frontal organisations

Follow us on Image Source : NAVEEN PATNAIK (X) Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha: The Naveen Patnaik-led BJD dissolved all its state-level frontal organisations in view of the forthcoming organisational election of the party. An order issued by Patnaik on Saturday said all the state-level frontal organisations such as Biju Mahila Janata Dal, Biju Yuva Janata Dal, Biju Chhatra Janata Dal, Biju Shramika Samukhya, Legal Cell and Apravasi Cell are hereby dissolved with immediate effect.

The BJD recently appointed senior MLA Pratap Keshari Deb as returning officer for its organisational elections. The BJD, which held power in Odisha for 24 years, was defeated by the BJP in the 2024 assembly elections.

While the BJP won 78 seats in the 147-member assembly, the BJD secured 51 seats.

“As per Article-XXIII (2) of the Constitution of Biju Janata Dal, Shri Pratap Keshari Deb, MLA is hereby appointed as State Returning Officer for smooth conduct of the Organizational Election of Biju Janata Dal with immediate effect,” ordered BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Monday.

He told media persons that the elections to various party organisational bodies will be conducted in four phases. Deb further added that elections will be held first at the grassroots level, and later at the block level, district level and then the state level.

He also revealed that soon an election schedule will be prepared and election conducting and monitoring officers will be appointed before the start of the organisational elections. Deb had also informed the media persons that the whole process of organisational polls would be completed within three months. The party aims to strengthen its organisation from the grassroots to the state level keeping given the Panchayat and urban local body elections scheduled to be held in 2027.

The party leaders continue to claim that BJD remains the number one political party in the state.