Odisha: Naveen Patnaik files nomination for post of Biju Janata Dal president for 9th time | Video

Bhubaneswar:

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha assembly, Naveen Patnaik, on Thursday filed his nomination papers for the post of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president for the ninth time. Patnaik filed his nomination papers on the 28th death anniversary of his father, Biju Patnaik, after whom the regional party- 'Biju Janata Dal'- is named. The former chief minister was the sole candidate for the post, said BJD’s returning officer for the organisational elections, Pratap K Deb Patnaik has been elected BJD president eight times in a row since the party’s inception in 1997. He was last elected to the post in February 2020.

He filed his nomination papers on the 28th death anniversary of his father Biju Patnaik, after whom the regional party, the Biju Janata Dal, is named. “The time for filing nominations was between 10 am and 1 pm. We have received only one nomination from Naveen Patnaik and the name of the president will be announced on April 19 at Sankha Bhawan,” Deb said.

Earlier on April 15, the BJD had announced names of 18 district presidents, who were elected unopposed, in the fourth phase of the organisational elections. Two more phases are due to be held in the next two days, Deb said.

After filing the papers, Patnaik said the BJD government from 2000 to 2024 had achieved significant development for Odisha and brought recognition to the state at both national and international levels.

Without directly naming the BJP, Patnaik said, "Now some people are making deliberate attempts to demean the contribution and sacrifice of our great sons. Attempts are also being made to change history. But they should remember that history reflects the connecting experience of a nation over time. It cannot be changed at anybody’s wishes."

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said, "We have great respect for Biju Patnaik. We paid our tributes to him on his death anniversary. Patnaik’s remark is politically motivated and not expected from a five-time former chief minister."