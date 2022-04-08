Odisha: Probe ordered after shocking visuals of journalist chained to hospital bed surface online

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The journalist can be seen tied to a hospital bed.

Odisha news: A probe has been ordered after pictures of a journalist chained to a hospital bed sent shockwaves across the internet. The journalist, Loknath Dalei, was arrested for allegedly thrashing a cop. Sources mentioned the picture was taken while Dalei was undertaking treatment at the hospital.

In the picture, Dalei was seen lying on the hospital floor with legs attached to a handcuff, which is in turn tied to a hospital bed, using an iron chain.

Now, Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has taken suo moto cognisance of the matter. The OHRC has also directed IG Eastern Range, Balasore, to submit a report within 15 days. Odisha Police DGP, too, has ordered an inquiry into this matter.

What Happened

Sources said Dalei was reportedly called by Nilagiri Police on Wednesday for allegedly abusing and assaulting a Home Guard. He was, however, hospitalised after being allegedly assaulted by cops at the police station.

On April 4, home guard Niranjan Rana had lodged a complaint at Nilagiri police station, alleging Dalei had verbally abused, assaulted and threatened with dire consequences while he was on duty.

Dalei, who reports for a local media house, however, alleged his arrest is a revenge bid over some news reports against the police. He demanded action against IIC and the second officer of the Nilagiri police station. Dalei claimed he was asked to come to the police station, where his mobile was snatched away and he was thrashed by the inspector-in-charge, Draupadi Das. He added that when he fell unconscious due to the thrashing, he was hospitalised and his leg was cuffed to his bed by a Policeman.

Journalists Condemn Police Excess

Senior journalists of Odisha condemned the police excess against the journalist and demanded strong action against the police personnel responsible for this. Expressing concern over the incident, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan mentioned that media is the fourth pillar of democracy.

"In a democracy, one should respect differences in opinions. But putting a handcuff on a journalist like a professional criminal is not acceptable in a healthy society," he said.

