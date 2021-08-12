Odisha: ITI Berhampur to install 50 elephant sculptures through out the state

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Odisha: ITI Berhampur will install 50 elephant sculptures through out the state

A herd of five elephants made out of artificial grass has been installed at the Scrap Sculpture park of ITI Berhampur which is the largest sculpture park in Asia and placed in the Asia book Record. The students and instructors of ITI, Berhampur, have designed and developed the elephant sculpture are made out of waste Iron bars from a demolishing building by wrapping artificial grass.

Thousands of people who visit the campus will be educated on the protection of elephants. Further, students of the campus will be warriors of elephant protection in the coming years.

Normally, all the artificial grass sculptures are made out of FRP materials. These (FRP) causes pollution and discharges CO2 gas pollution. The residue also creates cancer. The pollution-free and environmental friendly sculptures are a new innovation of its type, said Dr. Rajat Kumar Panigrahy, Principal, ITI,

Professor Prafulla Kumar Mohanty, Vice-Chancellor congratulated the students and the staff to take such innovative to protect the elephants and ecological balance.

The Director IISER, Professor K.V.R. Charry said Elephant is a symbol of property, wealth the ear of the elephant is the symbol of Intelligence. When young skilled professionals take such an initiative in the world Elephant Day means the environmental awareness has already started.

Anantaram Kar, wildlife activist said the elephant awareness campaigning by Govt. ITI is a milestone in the protection of elephants. The students have shown various placards of slogans in Elephant protection.

Latest India News