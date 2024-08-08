Odisha intensifies sea vigilance to prevent unauthorised entry from Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image

Odisha has heightened its coastal vigilance along its 480-kilometer coastline in response to concerns about potential influx from neighboring Bangladesh, a senior police official disclosed.

Sanjay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), stated, "Individuals from Bangladesh have previously entered Odisha illegally using small boats. With the recent unrest in Bangladesh, many criminals have been released, raising concerns they may attempt to cross into India."

"Our top priority is to prevent such entries," Kumar emphasized while addressing heightened security concerns amidst political turmoil in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the top state government official elaborated over series of coordinated efforts taken by the state government to curb illegal influx.

Coordinated Efforts with Coast Guard and Navy

Primarily, Kumar highlighted the state's coordinated efforts with the Coast Guard and Navy to thwart illegal influx. He said, "We are vigilant against any activities that could harm India-Bangladesh relations. Monitoring of social media and other channels continues to provide crucial intelligence."

Enhanced Patrols and Monitoring

Further, he affirmed that Superintendents of police in coastal districts, particularly Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, and Bhadrak, have been instructed to intensify nighttime patrolling to deter illegal immigration. Local authorities, including revenue inspectors and forest officials, are actively monitoring coastal villages for any suspicious activities.

Stakeholders' Meeting

Moreover, in response to the cris, the Odisha’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) has recently convened a meeting with stakeholders to strategize further actions related to the incident.

