Bangladesh crisis: Muhammad Yunus to be sworn in today, BSF thwarts infiltration bids | LATEST UPDATES

Image Source : REUTERS Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who was recommended by Bangladeshi student leaders as the head of the interim government in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh prepares for an interim government under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus following PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation amidst violent protests. The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has thwarted multiple infiltration attempts along the border. Former PM Khaleda Zia and the US have called for peace and democratic principles. The BSF reported thwarting significant infiltration attempts by 120-140 Bangladeshis along the International Border in West Bengal, driven by fears of local unrest. Additional forces have been deployed to manage the situation.

Military and political statements

Bangladesh's military chief, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, confirmed Yunus would be sworn in on Thursday night. Former PM Khaleda Zia urged for peace, emphasising love and rebuilding the country.

Casualties and destruction

Before Hasina's resignation, violent clashes resulted in 109 deaths, including 14 police officers. The homes of former ministers and MPs were looted, and Hasina's official residence was ransacked.

Calm returns to Dhaka

After days of violence, Dhaka was calm on Wednesday. Student activists managed traffic and cleaned streets after police strikes. Authorities have requested officials to return to duty by Thursday evening.

International reactions

The US State Department urged the interim government to respect democratic principles. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar mentioned that Hasina is in shock and recuperating in India. Her plans remain uncertain.

Concerns over regional impact

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed concerns over potential migration and the removal of extremists during Hasina's rule, highlighting the impact on India's security.

Sheikh Hasina’s future

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Hasina's son, clarified that she hasn't decided on seeking asylum in the UK or US and will stay in New Delhi for a while. He emphasized the danger she faced in Bangladesh, leading to her departure.

