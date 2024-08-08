Indian visa application centres in Bangladesh closed till further notice due to 'unstable situation'

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS A vandalised mural of Sheikh Hasina amid deadly protests in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh unrest: In a significant development, the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) has announced that all centres will remain indefinitely due to the 'unstable situation' following weeks of deadly protests that resulted in former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the formation of an interim government, which is likely to take place today.

"All IVACs will remain closed till further notice, due to unstable situation. Next application date will be informed through SMS & It is requested to pick up the passport on the next working day," read a statement at the online portal of IVAC Bangladesh.

India scales back diplomatic presence

This came after India has scaled back its diplomatic presence at the Indian High Commission of Bangladesh and consulates in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet by calling back non-essential staff and their families from the violence-hit country. However, the Indian High Commission remains functional and senior diplomats and essential staff continue to remain in the country.

The massive protests in Bangladesh were initially against the controversial quota system in government jobs, but soon spiralled into a broader agitation against the Awami League government after Hasina's 'razakar' remarks and the harsh police crackdown on protesters. While the initial protests calmed down after the Supreme Court scaled back the quotas, the recent unrest broke out as several students demanded Hasina's resignation.

The death toll in the anti-government protests in Bangladesh on Tuesday climbed to 440, with 100 more deaths reported after Sheikh Hasina fled the country, according to local media, even as efforts were on by the army to bring the situation under control in the violence-hit nation. However, the situation in Dhaka was largely calm on Tuesday as public transport resumed and schools and shops opened.

Bangladesh's interim government

Meanwhile, Bangladesh is preparing or an interim government under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus following PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation amidst violent protests, as former PM Khaleda Zia and the US have called for peace and democratic principles. Bangladesh's military chief, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, confirmed Yunus would be sworn in on Thursday night.

After days of violence, Dhaka was calm on Wednesday. Student activists managed traffic and cleaned streets after police strikes. Authorities have requested officials to return to duty by Thursday evening. However, the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) reportedly thwarted significant infiltration attempts by 120-140 Bangladeshis along the International Border in West Bengal, driven by fears of local unrest.

Meanwhile, the United States on Wednesday exuded confidence that the interim government led by Yunus will significantly work to bring back forth long-term peace and political stability in Bangladesh. "We think the interim government will play a vital role in establishing long-term peace and political stability in Bangladesh," US State Department Spokesperson David Miller said, adding that the US stands ready to work with Bangladesh.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh crisis: Muhammad Yunus to be sworn in today, BSF thwarts infiltration bids | LATEST UPDATES