Odisha doctor 'rapes' two women patients at government hospital, booked

A doctor was booked for allegedly raping two women patients at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack, the police said on Tuesday (August 13). The alleged incident occurred on Sunday when the women had come to the cardiology department of the premier government hospital for an echocardiogram test.

“The Mangalabag police station has received a written complaint from the two patients on Monday and a case was registered,” Cuttack Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Anil Mishra said.

Government constitutes committee for probe

The Health and Family Welfare Department has constituted a three-member committee to probe the allegations against the resident doctor. The accused was reportedly beaten up by some relatives of the patients, though Mishra said police have not received any formal complaint in this regard.

Kolkata rape-murder case

The recent rape and murder case of a postgraduate trainee doctor in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata rocked the nation with protests being held across the country. Several doctors suspended the OPD services and protested against the incident and demanded justice for the deceased.

The Calcutta High Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the murder of the woman doctor. The protests are being held for the second day in a row at different medical colleges in the state from Greater Noida in the west to Varanasi in the east and cities such as Kanpur, Jhansi, Agra, Gorakhpur besides state capital Lucknow over the brutal rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata.

(With PTI inputs)

