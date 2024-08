Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Arrested man was 'womaniser', addicted to violent porn, say police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Junior doctors, trainee doctors and medical students protest in Kolkata

The man who was arrested in the rape and murder case of a doctor on duty in Kolkata was allegedly addicted to pornography and his mobile phone had several such contents, the police said on Monday (August 12). The accused was identified as Sanjoy Roy who had joined the Kolkata Police as a civic volunteer in 2019. He was married at least four times and was also known as a "womaniser", they said.

"The pornography content in his mobile phone was quite disturbing and violent. We wonder about the state of his mind as watching such things is quite unnatural," a police officer said.

Police's investigation

Investigations revealed that he had a history of physically abusing his wives, he said. Roy's neighbours said his first wife was from Behala, while the second wife was from Park Circus.

"He got married for the third time to a girl from Barrackpore. But that also did not last long. Then he married a girl from the city's Alipore area," a neighbour said. Noises of fights from Roy's house was a regular affair, he said.

"His fourth wife, who was working at a petrol pump in Alipore, had also lodged a complaint of domestic violence, which went on till legal separation was granted," the police officer added.

Roy, who is a trained boxer, got close to a few senior police officers over the years, following which he was moved to the Kolkata Police Welfare Board and posted to the police outpost at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where the incident happened.

"He had access to all departments owing to his proximity with some senior police officers and the hospital authorities. Nobody had the guts to stop his unhindered movements in and around the hospital," the officer said.

Accused's mother says son is innocent

His mother Malati Roy, however, rubbished the allegations, claiming that her son was "innocent".

"I do not know anything, but my son is innocent. I think he has been framed," she said. She said that he studied at a school in Bhabanipur and was also a part of the NCC. Police said they have booked Roy under sections 64 (rape) and 103 (murder) of the BNS.

"There is ample evidence that the accused was throwing his weight around because of his proximity with senior police officers. This aspect is also under investigation," the officer said. Such was his influence in the force that he had access to the Kolkata Police's 4th battalion's barracks "where he used to stay".

"In fact, he had gone back to the barrack after committing the crime and slept there," the officer said.

On Friday, the body of the female doctor was found at the hospital. The next day, Roy was picked up following the recovery of a Bluetooth headphone from the scene of the crime.

(With PTI inputs)

