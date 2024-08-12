Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case: Hundreds carry out candle march as demand for justice intensifies

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kolkata protest march

Hundreds of students carried out a candle march in West Bengal's Kolkata on Monday (August 12) as a mark of protest against the raoe and murder case of a postgraduate trainee doctor in state-run RG Medical College and Hospital. They chanted slogans and showed placards outside the college on the streets of the state capital in the evening.

What did CM Mamata say on the matter?

This comes as the investigation into the matter is underway by the Kolkata Police. Amid rising demands for the transfer of the case to CBI, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she did not intend to keep the case and would hand it over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if the Police could not solve it.

She said, "If the Police are unable to solve this case by Sunday, then we will not keep this case in our hands, we will hand it over to CBI." However, she also added, that the success rate of the CBI is low. Mamata said, "If there are more accused and all are not arrested by Sunday, we will hand over the case to the CBI - even though their success rate is low."

The West Bengal CM gave the reference to pending cases saying, "Earlier, cases of Tapasi Mallick rape case of Singur, 14 people killed in Nandigram, Rizwanur Rehman case, Gurudeb Raindranath Tagore's Nobel prize theft..were handed over to CBI but no justice till date.."

Earlier today, the Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital resigned from his post and also from the government services. he said that he was being targeted on social media and the girl was like her daughter. "As a parent, I resign. I don't like that this should happen to anyone in future," he said while resigning.

Resident doctors stage nationwide protest

A call was given from the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) following the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor while on duty. While several government hospitals had announced strike on Sunday itself, AIIMS Delhi joined the protest today and suspended all elective and non-essential services, including OPDs and patient wards. The emergency services, however, continued to operate to ensure critically ill patients do not suffer and were given treatment.