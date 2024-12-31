Odisha: Couple impersonate as daughter, son-in-law of PM’s principal secretary, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image

Odisha crime: A couple in Bhubaneswar has been arrested for impersonating the daughter and son-in-law of PK Mishra, the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Odisha Police. They have been arrested on charges of defrauding people following a complaint filed by the police.

According to the police, the duo, identified as Hansita Abhilipsa (38) and her accomplice Anil Kumar Mohanty, believed to be her husband, were accused of deceiving people by claiming to have influential connections.

Couple swindled rich businessmen, builders

"They were arrested on Sunday and booked under Sections 329(3), 319(2), 318(4), and 3(5) of the BNS. They claimed to be the daughter and son-in-law of PM’s principal secretary Dr. PK Mishra," Swaraj Debata, Additional DCP Zone 6 in Bhubaneswar, said.

The police also recovered several photographs from the couple's residence, depicting them alongside high-profile individuals, including the chief secretary. The pair allegedly duped wealthy businessmen, builders, mining operators, and other influential figures in Bhubaneswar.

Officials said that the couple digitally altered photographs to appear alongside influential officials. They used these manipulated images to deceive victims, falsely claiming they could assist in securing the approval of tenders.

Hansita is a resident of Kandhamal district, while Mohanty is a small-time businessman who owns an infrastructure firm. The arrests were made following a complaint by a mine owner.

(With PTI inputs)

