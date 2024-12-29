Odisha: 4 killed, 40 injured as bus overturns in Koraput district, CM Majhi announces ex-gratia

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Odisha bus accident: At least four people were killed and 40 others injured when their bus overturned in the hilly Koraput district of Odisha early Sunday morning, said police. The tragic incident happened around 5.30 am at Dokrighat near Gupteswar in Boipariguda police station area.

Several injured people critical

According to the police, the bus was on its way to the Gupteswar temple with around 50 devotees from Niali in Cuttack. An official said that the Border Security Force (BSF) and police rescued the injured passengers and admitted them to the Boipariguda hospital.

It is suspected that the driver lost control while navigating sharp turns on the hilly road, leading to the bus overturning, officials said. Among the deceased was a 12-year-old boy.

As per the officials, the conditions of several injured people were stated to be critical with many losing their arms and legs. Among the injured are several women and children, they added.

CM Majhi announces ex-gratia

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased. He also instructed officials to ensure that critically injured individuals receive treatment at the district headquarters hospital.

(With PTI inputs)

