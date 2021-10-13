Wednesday, October 13, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Odisha: Boy commits suicide after parents stop him from playing mobile games

Odisha: Boy commits suicide after parents stop him from playing mobile games

On Tuesday, when his parents snatched the mobile phone from him, the enraged boy locked himself inside a room. He was later found hanging from the ceiling fan with a saree.

IANS IANS
Bhubaneswar Published on: October 13, 2021 23:53 IST
boy commits suicide
Image Source : FREEPIK

Odisha: Boy commits suicide after parents stop him from playing mobile games

In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old boy in Odisha's Koraput district allegedly committed suicide after his parents stopped him from playing games on his mobile phone, the police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the boy was studying in Class 8 at a private school. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, he was attending online classes on his mobile phone.

His parents had found him playing games on his mobile phone during online classes. Although his parents had tried their best to dissuade him, he ignored them, said Dhiren Patnaik, IIC, Koraput town police station. On Tuesday, when his parents snatched the mobile phone from him, the enraged boy locked himself inside a room. He was later found hanging from the ceiling fan with a saree, Patnaik said.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where the doctors pronounced him dead. "We have registered an unnatural death case and sent the body for postmortem. We are waiting for the report," Patnaik added.

Also Read: Class 10 student commits suicide after being sexually harassed by classmate in UP

Also Read: Kin of person committing suicide in 30 days of being Covid positive to get ex-gratia: Centre to SC

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News