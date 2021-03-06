150 fall ill after consuming 'prasad' in Odisha village

Saturday, March 06, 2021
     
More than 150 people took ill after consuming 'prasad' at a mass religious congregation Balasore, a senior official said.

Balasore Published on: March 06, 2021 19:11 IST
More than 150 people took ill after consuming 'prasad' at a mass religious congregation Balasore, a senior official said. Of them, 111 people had to be rushed to nearby community health centre and clinics as their condition turned serious, he said.

According to official sources, devotees complained of nausea and loose motion after eating 'prasad' on Friday evening at a religious ceremony at Guilajudi village in Basta block of the district.

Most of them recovered after preliminary treatment, the official said.

A medical team from Balasore district headquarters hospital visited the affected area earlier in the day to attend to the patients.

