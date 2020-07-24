15-ft-long king cobra rescued from well in Odisha, released in forest

Image Source : ANI 15-ft-long king cobra rescued from well in Odisha, later released in the forest

A King cobra, approximately 12-15 feet long was rescued from a well in Burujhari village of Ganjam district, Odisha. The locals in the village first saw the snake inside an abandoned well and immediately informed the forest department about the same. Forest officials then sent a team of the snake helpline, working in the Khollikote forest range to the village.

The snake was later rescued after an hour of hard work by the rescuers. Swapnalok Mishra and Mihir Pandey, two members of the team said that the reptile was approximately 12-15 feet long.

The snake was later released in the forest on the orders of Khallikote forest official after a health check-up.

