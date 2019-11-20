Mumbai: Cosmetics worth over ₹ 89 lakhs seized during raids at unlicensed premises

Image Source : INDIA TV Raid at Nykaa e-retail private limited, illegal cosmetics seized

Cosmetics worth over Rs 89 lakhs were seized after the Food and Drug Administration raided the premises of Nykaa E. Retail Pvt. Ltd. in Thane on Monday. The stock that was seized included boxes of deodorants, kajal sticks, lipsticks, lip balm, eyeliners among other cosmetics. The raids were conducted by Food and Drugs Inspector Pune, BD Kadam, PM Patil and SA Kamble, who confiscated raw material, labels, machinery and deodorants worth Rs 896438 from the premises of M/s. SVN Fragrance, Tathawade in Pune.

The firm was involved in the manufacturing of cosmetic products without requisite license and contravened the provisions of Sect.18 c of Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940.

The raids were conducted under the guidance of Dr. Pallavi Darade Commissioner, FDA.

According to the senior FDA officer who executed the raid, “The FDA seized products during the special raid conducted on the basis of confidential information and confiscated the stock of cosmetics.”

He said that these products were manufactured by Bellezza Italia, Virar (E), Thane and were marketed by NELF Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd. without a valid licence, thereby violating section 18C of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The product samples were sent to the laboratory to ascertain their quality. The products sold across the country through a website, added FDA officials.

Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr. Pallavi Darade said that a case will be filed against the manufacturer for violations.

“A license is a must for manufacturing and marketing cosmetic products in India. The products sold had no licence number. The cosmetics are required to be safe for consumer use and should be in accordance with the labelling. The licence is very important as it is given only after the products are tested to ensure the safety of a cosmetic product,” she said.

