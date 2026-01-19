Live Karur stampede case LIVE updates: TVK chief Vijay reaches CBI office in Delhi for second round of questioning Karur stampede case LIVE updates: Vijay, who was questioned at the CBI headquarters in Delhi on January 12 for more than six hours, was asked to come again on the following day, but the actor sought another date, citing the harvest festival Pongal.

New Delhi:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay reached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Delhi today in connection with the investigation into the Karur stampede case. Vijay, who was questioned at the CBI headquarters on January 12 for over six hours, was asked to appear again the following day. However, the actor sought another date, citing the harvest festival Pongal. The CBI has till now questioned several TVK office bearers, the driver of Vijay, and some police officers in the case. The federal agency took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order and has been gathering evidence related to the September 27, 2025, stampede, which claimed 41 lives and left more than 60 injured in Tamil Nadu's Karur.

