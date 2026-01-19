Advertisement
  Karur stampede case LIVE updates: TVK chief Vijay reaches CBI office in Delhi for second round of questioning

TVK chief Vijay
TVK chief Vijay Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay reached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Delhi today in connection with the investigation into the Karur stampede case. Vijay, who was questioned at the CBI headquarters on January 12 for over six hours, was asked to appear again the following day. However, the actor sought another date, citing the harvest festival Pongal. The CBI has till now questioned several TVK office bearers, the driver of Vijay, and some police officers in the case. The federal agency took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order and has been gathering evidence related to the September 27, 2025, stampede, which claimed 41 lives and left more than 60 injured in Tamil Nadu's Karur.

Follow the thread for the latest updates:

Live updates :Vijay CBI office

  • 10:42 AM (IST)Jan 19, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    CBI questioned Tamil Nadu's former ADG

    The CBI also questioned Tamil Nadu's former ADG (law and order) S Davidson Devasirvatham in the case on Monday. The CBI has till now questioned several TVK office bearers, driver of Vijay and some police officers in the case.

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Jan 19, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    TVK chief Vijay arrived in Delhi on Sunday

    TVK chief Vijay arrived in Delhi on Sunday to appear before the CBI authorities on January 19 in connection with the Karur stampede case. The actor-turned politician, who left Chennai by a chartered plane at 4.15 pm arrived at the national capital as per schedule, party sources said, adding he will appear before the federal agency's officials for questioning on Monday.

     

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Jan 19, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Vijay was questioned for over 6 hours on January 12

    Vijay, who was questioned at the CBI headquarters here on January 12 for more than six hours, was asked to come again on the following day, but the actor sought another date, citing the harvest festival Pongal.

  • 10:34 AM (IST)Jan 19, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Vijay reaches CBI office

    TVK Chief and actor Vijay reaches Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in connection with the investigation into the Karur stampede case.

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Jan 19, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    TVK chief Vijay to appear before CBI

    Visuals from outside the Taj Mahal Hotel in Delhi, where TVK Chief and actor Vijay is staying. He will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today in connection with the investigation into the Karur stampede case.

