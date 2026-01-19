Australia announce T20I squad for Pakistan tour, Jack Edwards and Mahli Beardman make the cut With Australia set to take on Pakistan in a three-game T20I series ahead of the World Cup, Cricket Australia announced its 17-man squad for the series that is slated to begin on January 29, with the final T20I on February 1.

New Delhi:

Cricket Australia recently came forward and announced their 17-man squad for the upcoming tour of Pakistan. It is worth noting that the Men in Yellow will lock horns with Pakistan across three T20I matches before the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is slated to kick off on February 7.

The three T20Is are slated to be held on January 29, 31, and February 1. With the series right around the corner, Australia left out the likes of Nathan Ellis and Glenn Maxwell while naming Mahli Beardman and Jack Edwards.

It is worth noting that both Beardman and Edwards have been called up to the T20I squads after their impressive performances in the ongoing BBL (Big Bash League) season. From Australia’s T20 World Cup squad, 10 players will be retaining their place in the squad for the Pakistan series. Notably, players who are competing in the BBL season will join the squad in Pakistan once the BBL concludes.

George Bailey gave his take on the squad

With the squad announcement, Cricket Australia’s chair of selectors, George Bailey, came forward and gave his take on the squad composition.

"The series is a great opportunity for those on the brink of selection and some young players we rate highly for valuable experience with the World Cup group in Pakistan," Bailey was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"Some are already experienced international players along with Mahli Beardman who has been with the group a number of times and Jack Edwards who joined for the last one-day match against India in Sydney last year,” he added.

Australia squad vs Pakistan

Mitchell Marsh (capt), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

