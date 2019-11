CBI raids Amnesty International India office in Bengaluru

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided Amnesty International India's office in Bengaluru. The raid was carried out in connection with violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). The raids come a year after Enforcement Directorate held investigations into charges that the rights group had attempted to bypass the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act by floating a commercial entity, Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd.

More details to follow.