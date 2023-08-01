Nuh violence: 3 killed, 45 injured, 35 vehicles torched, CM appeals for peace

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Nuh violence

At least three people were killed, including two home guards and one civilian, after a mob in Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire, police said. According to police, VHP's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of young men near Nuh’s Khedla Mod and stones pelted at the procession. Cars were then set ablaze. People in the procession also hurled stones back at the youths who had stopped them, reports said.

Mobile internet services shut

In Nuh, mobile internet services were suspended till Wednesday to contain the "intense communal tension", the Haryana government said. "...This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh and shall be in force with effect from 4 pm, July 31 to 23:59 hours of August 2," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad said. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav warned the public of strict legal action for any objectionable post on social media.

CM, and others appeal for peace

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other leaders cutting across party lines have appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony in the state. Khattar said the citizens should cooperate in the interest of the state by following the principle of "Haryana Ek Haryanvi Ek", asserting that all issues can be resolved through dialogue. He also warned of strictest action against those who fanning communal tensions.

