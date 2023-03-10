Follow us on Image Source : ANI 'There is need for overhauling the entire system' says PM Modi at 3rd session of NPDRR

NPDRR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 3rd Session of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (NPDRR) at Vigyan Bhawan on Friday. Before the inauguration event, he along with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah inspected an exhibition at the 3rd Session of the NPDRR. While addressing the people in Delhi, PM Modi asserted the need for overhauling the entire system related to disaster management.

There is a need for overhauling the entire system

During the event, PM Modi said that drafting new guidelines keeping in mind disaster management is necessary for welcoming powerful infrastructure in the country. He further said that there is a need for overhauling the entire system. 'For the construction of buildings & new infrastructure projects, we will have to draft new guidelines keeping in mind disaster management. There is a need for overhauling the entire system,' said PM Modi in Delhi.

Need to strengthen the disaster management governance in urban local bodies

He then stressed over the need to strengthen the disaster management governance in urban local bodies. 'We will have to strengthen the disaster management governance in urban local bodies. Urban local bodies will react only when disaster strikes - this will not work anymore. We will have to institutionalise planning & we will have to review local planning, said PM Modi.

During the event, Prime Minister felicitated awardees of the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar. The winners of the 2023 Puraskar are Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) and the Lunglei Fire Station, Mizoram.

Prime Minister also inaugurated the exhibition for showcasing the innovative ideas and initiatives, tools and technologies in the field of Disaster Risk Reduction. NPDRR is a multi-stakeholder platform constituted by the Government of India to facilitate dialogue, sharing experiences, views, ideas, action-oriented research and explore opportunities in the area of Disaster Risk Reduction.

