Not bulletproof vest, wallet saves Faridabad cop's life during CAA protest

Image Source : ANI Wallet saves Faridabad cop's life during CAA protest

A police constable in Faridabad on Saturday had a narrow escape from death after a bullet fired during the Anti-CAA protest pierced through his bulletproof jacket and got stuck in his wallet. While speaking to the media, Constable Vijendra Kumar said that it made him feels like he has been granted a second life. He had kept 4 ATM cards and some pictures of Shiv Ji and Sai Baba in his wallet, that miraculously saved his life.

Kumar said, "I was on duty in the Nalband area when some of the protestors opened fire at us. The bullet pierced my bullet vest and got stuck in the wallet that was kept in the pocket of my jacket. There were 4 ATM cards and some pictures of Shiv Ji and Sai Baba. It feels like this is my second life."

As per police report, 15 people have died during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in Uttar Pradesh. Around 263 police personnel were injured in the protests, of which 57 personnel have received firearm injuries.

According to Uttar Pradesh police, the law and order situation is in the region is under control now. "This goes to show that Uttar Pradesh police is committed to the service of the public and that the safety and security of the people is our first priority. The situation is under control now and appropriate forces have been deployed in sensitive areas," a senior police officer said.

State Inspector General (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar has said that 705 persons have been arrested in connection with the violent protests while 4,500 others were released after preventive detention. Kumar said that a large number of illegal weapons were used in the violence during protests and a total of 405 bullet shells of the country-made pistol were recovered from protest sites.

Clashes also took place during protests in different districts of Uttar Pradesh including Bahraich, Bareilly, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Gorakhpur and Sambhal on Friday.

