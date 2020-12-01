Telangana: Sitting TRS MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah passes away at 64

Image Source : NOMULA NARSIMHAIAH TWITTER Sitting TRS MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah passes away at 64

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah passed away on Tuesday morning. He was 64. According to reports, Nomula dies due to cardiac arrest. Nomula was a sitting MLA from Nagarjunasagar in Nalgonda district.

He was rushed to a private hospital soon after he complained of pain in his chest. He passed away at a hospital in Hyderabad in the morning.

Nomula hailed from Palem village of Nakrekal mandal. He had served as a mandal parishad president for more 10 years here.

He won the Assembly election from Nokrela seat in 1994 and 2004 as a CPIM(M) candidate. He lost elections in 2009 from Bhuvanagiri and in 2014 from Nagarjunasagar. He was floor leader of CPI (M) in the Legislative Assembly in undivided Andhra Pradesh and was known for his articulation of people's issues.

Nomula then joined the TRS in 2014. He won from Nagarjunasagar in 2018, defeating Congress' siting MLA K Jana Reddy.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed shock at the demise of Nomula. Rao in his condolence message said that Nomula was one of the true people leaders and would not be forgotten.

"KCR expressed deep shock over the death of MLA Nomula Narsimhaiya. The CM said he would stand as a leader who worked for the people. The CM expressed his deepest sympathies to his family members," Telangana CMO said in a tweet.

