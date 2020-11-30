Rajasthan: BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari dies of Covid-19, PM Modi, Om Birla condole demise

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Rajasthan: BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari dies of Covid-19

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Rajasthan’s Rajsamand, Kiran Maheshwari, passed away on Sunday night at a hospital in Gurugram, news agency ANI reported. She was 69.

Maheshwari, a three-time MLA from Rajsamand, had tested positive for coronavirus last month. She was admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital earlier this month after her health worsened.

Maheshwari was a member of the 14th Lok Sabha from 2004-2009 from Rajasthan’s Udaipur constituency. According to reports, Maheshwari had contracted Covid-19 during the municipal corporation elections. She was one of the two election in-charges of the BJP for the Kota North Municipal Corporation (KNMC).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoleed the demise of Kiran Maheshwari. "She made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of the state and empower the poor as well as marginalised," the PMO tweeted.

Pained by the untimely demise of Kiran Maheshwari Ji. Be it as MP, MLA or Cabinet Minister in the Rajasthan Government, she made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of the state and empower the poor as well as marginalised. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti: PM Modi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 30, 2020

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that Kiran Maheshwari's demise is a personal loss for him.

“The passing way of Rajsamand MLA Kiran Maheshwari is extremely saddening. She devoted her entire life to serving the society. Her death is a personal loss to me. May her soul rest in peace. My condolences are with her family.” “I worked with Kiran ji politically and socially for a long time. She was a strong voice for social issues, especially the rights of women and deprived classes. Kiran Ji, who was always ready to help the afflicted, will always be remembered for her courage and clarity,” Birla, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Kota, said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, and BJP state president Satish Poonia also condoled her demise.

"Saddened to know of the untimely demise of BJP leader & Rajsamand MLA Kiran Maheshwari ji. My heartfelt condolences to her family members & supporters in this most difficult time," Gehlot tweeted.

Expressing grief over the MLA's death, Joshi in a tweet said, "Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Rajsamand MLA, Kiran Maheshwari Ji. My deepest condolences to the whole family and prayers to God to provide Strength to bear this loss (sic)."

