Noida: Supertech twin towers demolition may be delayed by two months

Demolition of Noida's Supertech twin towers may be delayed. Edifice Engineering, the company which has been roped in to demolish the illegal structures in Sector 93A, on Thursday sought an extension of time.

The demolition of 40-storey towers -- Apex and Ceyane -- is scheduled to be razed down on May 22 afternoon using up to four tonnes of explosives. However, the company has now said that it will take more than two months to bring down the structures.

"The engineering firm carrying out the demolition of the twin towers has now written to Supertech for a time extension for the job, citing inputs from the foreign experts engaged for the work," a source told PTI.

Supertech has declined to comment on the issue. However, the Noida Authority confirmed that Edifice has written to Supertech over the matter.

"They (Edifice) have written to Supertech. The engineering firm has to comply with the agreement signed with Supertech," Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari told PTI.

"It's the builder's responsibility to demolish the towers as per Supreme Court orders and within the submitted timelines. We can't allow time extensions on our own," Maheshwari said.

The Supreme Court had on August 31 last year ordered the demolition of the nearly 100-metre-tall twin towers built in violation of building bye-laws inside the Supertech’s Emerald Court housing society in Sector 93A.

Edifice, which is taking the help of South African company Jet Demolition to demolish the twin towers, had conducted test blasts at the site on April 10. But after the test blasts, experts engaged in the job said the structures are “very solid” and they may have to use “more explosives” than what was estimated earlier to bring the buildings down.

