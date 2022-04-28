Centre vs Bengal over petrol, diesel prices: 'Clear our dues of Rs 97, 807.91cr, we will...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Mamata Banerjee with PM Modi

Centre vs Bengal: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday demanded the Centre clear dues it owes to the West Bengal government in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to states to reduce VAT on petrol, diesel price in 'national interest'.

Mamata Banerjee's TMC put out a tweet from the party's official handle reminding PM Modi of its 'open challenge' to him.

"Open challenge to Mr. Modi! Clear our dues and the government of West Bengal will exempt all taxes from petrol and diesel for the next five years," the TMC said in a tweet.

What the PM had said

In a televised address on Wednesday, Modi said many states were not adhering to the Centre's call for reducing the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel after his government slashed excise duties on them in November last.

He called it 'injustice' to the people and also harmful to neighbouring states.

Speaking after an interaction with CMs over the Covid situation in the country amid rising cases, PM Modi had raised the issue of skyrocketing fuel prices and went on to name a non-BJP ruled states where petrol, diesel prices were high due to them not decreasing VAT.

The prime minister said some states such as West Bengal, Maharashtra and Kerala did not reduce VAT on petrol and diesel despite the excise duty cut by the Centre last November.

