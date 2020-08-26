Image Source : ANI Noida: Fire breaks out at toy company in Sector 63

A fire broke out at a toy-making company in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Wednesday, officials said. The incident was reported from the industrial Sector 63 around 3 pm and fire-fighting is underway, an official from the local Phase 3 police station said.

20 fire tenders have reached the spot and police personnel were also at the site. Fire fighting operations are underway.

Fire Station Officer Naresh Singh told ANI, "The fire has been controlled on the ground floor of the wooden toy-making factory."

Meanwhile, the reason behind the fire has not been ascertained yet.

(With agencies inputs)

