Noida records 8 more cases of coronavirus

Eight more people have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in Noida, taking the total number of cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 58. According to officials, four of these new cases were found in a JJ cluster in Sector 5 while one person was detected positive in Wazidpur village in Sector 135 of Noida.

Details of the remaining three cases could not be known immediately, officials said.

"District Magistrate Suhas L Y has directed administration officials to ensure temporary sealing of the sector and village concerned in the wake of the COVID-19 detection as per protocol for a period of 48 hours," according to a statement.

So far, eight people in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been cured of coronavirus and discharged from hospitals, it added.

