Noida: One arrested with 25 kg cannabis worth Rs 42 lakh

Cannabis seized in Noida: One person was arrested with 25 kilograms of cannabis at Phase 2, Central Noida Police station limits on Tuesday, police said. The Cannabis seized has been estimated to be worth forty-two lakh and fifty thousand. The accused has been identified as illegal cannabis seller Ajit Kumar. Kumar is a resident of the Nagla Kehri area of Bewar district, Mainpuri.

After conducting raids, the police recovered 25 kg of cannabis along with a car, mattress, bed, and bicycle among other household items. Police said the illegal item was being transported by a Tata truck with the registration number, HR 38 S 7805 04.

Kumar was arrested by the police at 4:45 PM from the Panchsheel underpass.

The illegal ganja smugglers who illegally earn money worth lakhs bring illegitimate cannabis from Odisha, after which they supply it to the NCR region, especially in places like Delhi and Haryana among other regions.

The police said that legal action is being taken against the accused and he will be produced before the District Court in time.

