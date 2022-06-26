WATCH: Bihar Drugs Inspector home raided, pile of cash seized covers entire bed

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Pile of cash seized from residence of Drugs Inspector covers entire bed.

Highlights A team of surveillance department raided the residence of Drug Inspector Jitendra Kumar

His home was raided in the disproportionate assets case on Saturday in Patna

The officials seized a large amount of cash from Drug Inspector's possession

Bihar news : A team of surveillance department raided the residence of Drug Inspector Jitendra Kumar in the disproportionate assets case on Saturday (June 25) in Patna, capital of Bihar.

The officials seized a large amount of cash from Drug Inspector's possession that took them several hours to count. Apart from cash, the officers found documents of many properties, a huge amount of gold and silver and four luxury cars, informed Surendra Kumar Maur, DSP Monitoring Department.

"A team of surveillance department raided the residence of Drug Inspector Jitendra Kumar in the disproportionate assets case. A huge amount of cash, many land papers, gold, silver and four luxury cars were recovered," said the DSP Monitoring Department officer.

In the video, the officials were seen counting the bundles of notes of all denominations between Rs 100 and Rs 2,000 piled up on the table and bed.

More details are awaited in this regard.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Bihar: Commuters to soon get Mumbai's Marine Drive-like experience in Patna

ALSO READ: Shocking! Potholes in Bihar's National Highway resemble small swimming pools

Latest India News