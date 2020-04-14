Image Source : PTI Noida: With 16 new COVID-19 cases in a day, tally goes up

Despite strict containment measures, Noida witnessed a surge in the number of coronavirus cases with 16 new cases.

A total of 244 people were tested in Noida of which reports of 228 was negative while 16 patients were tested positive of coronavirus. Till now 80 coronavirus cases were there in Noida of which 13 have been cured while 9 more will be sent back to their home shortly and 58 are undergoing treatment.

Infected patients in Noida have been sent for quarantine and under observation.

ALSO READ | Gaur City, Noida Sector-62 record new coronavirus cases

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage