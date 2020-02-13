Noida Metro: Now, book Aqua Line coaches to celebrate birthday, pre-wedding events on wheels Now you can book the Noida-Greater Noida metro coaches for hosting birthday parties, pre-wedding and other celebrations, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation announced on Thursday. The announcement by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) comes as part of its "non-farebox" initiative. The NMRC manages the rapid transport service between the twin cities in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

File Image Now you can book the Noida-Greater Noida metro coaches for hosting birthday parties, pre-wedding and other celebrations, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation announced on Thursday. The announcement by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) comes as part of its "non-farebox" initiative. The NMRC manages the rapid transport service between the twin cities in Gautam Buddh Nagar district. Noida Metro: Book Aqua Line coaches for birthdays, pre-wedding events The Noida Metro Rail Corporation or NMRC has formulated an attractive policy for birthday parties, pre-wedding celebrations and other similar functions on wheels. In addition to the mode of travel, Noida Metro now also is an accessible, attractive and affordable destination for entertainment and celebrations at a very reasonable cost. Those interested can request for one or more coaches to the maximum of four coaches in a train. To initiative the booking, you will have to submit an application at least 15 days in advance which would be considered on a first come first serve basis. Once the booking is confirmed by the NMRC, the applicant would have to submit a license fee which will vary from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per hour per metro coach excluding taxes depending on the category chosen like decorated or undecorated coach in a running metro or a static metro etc as per the terms and conditions prescribed under the policy. However, the applicants would also be required to pay a refundable interest free security deposit of Rs 20,000 for the booking, the NMRC said. A maximum of 50 people, including adults and children, shall be allowed per coach for any event The NMRC will provide one centre table, dustbins and a housekeeping staff as well as a supervisory staff as deemed appropriate by it for an event. The applicants at all times would be governed by the guidelines as prescribed under the policy regarding security check, loss or damage to the metro property, hampering of operational activities, conduct, consumption of alcohol or use of fire, gunfire and explosives and others etc. noida metro

