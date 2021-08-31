Noida love jihad: Woman alleges rape, forced religious conversion on pretext of marriage

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/W0LVERINEUPDATE & INDIA TV Woman alleges rape, forced religious conversion on pretext of marriage in Noida

An alleged case of 'love jihad' has surfaced from the Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) district. According to the victim's complaint filed in the Bisrakh police station, she had met a man four months ago who raped her repeatedly on the pretext of marriage.

Harish Chander, the deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that a case has been filed against the accused under relevant sections. The accused man has been identified as Sajid.

The complainant told the police that Sajid didn't reveal his real identity and that he introduced him with another name. The lady lives in the Gaur City Society. She also claimed that the accused took Rs 5 lakh from her.

Chander said that Sajid later started forcing the victim to embrace Islam then only he will marry her, according to the complaint.

Police said that the accused has been booked under Sections 376, 406, 5(1) of the IPC. The accused is absconding.

READ MORE: WATCH: Karni Sena chief's new hate speech on Love Jihad, 'no more Taimurs, Baburs'

READ MORE: Agra: Retired IAS officer's daughter falls prey to 'love jihad'

Latest India News