WATCH: Karni Sena chief's new hate speech on Love Jihad, 'no more Taimurs, Baburs'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Karni Sena president Suraj Pal Amu

Haryana BJP spokesperson and Karni Sena president Suraj Pal Amu was caught on camera calling upon a mahapanchayat in Gurgaon’s Pataudi to ‘make history’ and ‘not become history’, so that ‘no Taimur, Aurangzeb, Babur and Humayun are born’.

“Agar Bharat hamaari maata hai, toh Pakistan ke hum baap hain, aur ye Pakistani… ko hum yahan ke gharon mein kiraye par makan nahin denge… Inko is desh se nikaalo, yeh prastaav paas karo (If India is our mother, then we are the father of Pakistan, and we will not give houses here on rent to the Pakistanis… Remove them from this country, pass this proposal),” said Amu.

The mahapanchayat was called to discuss religious conversion, ‘love jihad’ and a law to control population.

