Noida International Airport gets aerodrome licence from DGCA, clear for launch

Noida:

In a huge step towards the commencement of flight operations, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given its nod to the Noida International Airport in Jewar for the aerodrome licence, said officials on Friday. The airport, once completed, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The licence has been issued under Rule 78 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, and it certifies that the airport meets all regulatory requirements related to operational procedures, safety systems, infrastructure, navigation aids, and emergency response.

"Receiving the aerodrome license is a key milestone in our journey. It reflects the strong collaboration with our partners and the rigorous work undertaken to ensure readiness for commercial operations. We are committed to delivering a modern, efficient and passenger-centric airport that will serve as a catalyst for regional economic growth," said Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport (NIA) in a statement.

The aerodrome licence has been issued in accordance with the civil aviation rules for domestic flights and cargo operations, said Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) nodal officer Shailendra Bhatia, adding that the airport's infrastructure is complete. He further said that the rest of deployment and operational arrangements will be completed within the next 45 days.

All about the Noida International Airport

The Noida International Airport, which is being developed in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jewar, will be one of the largest airports in Noida once its get completed. As per officials, the first phase is spread in an area of around 1,300 hectares with one runway and one terminal building. It will be able to handle 1.2 crore passengers every year.

In December 2024, the airport had achieved a key milestone after the successful validation flight operated by IndiGo with an Airbus A320. Now, the aerodrome licence confirms that NIA's airside infrastructure, flight operations processes, and safety systems compliance, the start of commercial operations will be finalised after approval of the Aerodrome Security Programme by BCAS.

"All major infrastructure required for operations is now complete, and essential concessions have been awarded across mobility services, ground handling, in-flight catering, aviation fuel, cargo, retail, food and beverage, and the airport hotel. Communications and navigation systems have been commissioned by the Airports Authority of India," the airport said.

"We look forward to receiving this approval in due course, following which airline schedules, ticket sales, and the formal inauguration will be announced closer to the launch of operations," it added.

ALSO READ - Namo Bharat, metro train to connect Delhi with Noida Airport: Check full details here